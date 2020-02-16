iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $258.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $259.33.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

