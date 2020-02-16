J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of J & J Snack Foods worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.33.

In related news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JJSF. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

