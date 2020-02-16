J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.24% of J M Smucker worth $860,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793,625 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

