J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in J M Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,528,000 after buying an additional 92,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,108,000 after buying an additional 121,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.00 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.