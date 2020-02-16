Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 796.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $172.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.