Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $296.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $290.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $971.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.60 million to $973.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of JACK opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $761,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

