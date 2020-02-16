Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,157.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $52,797.00 and approximately $33,157.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

