Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

