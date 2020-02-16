Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Johnson & Johnson worth $988,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

