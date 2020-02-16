Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,775 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

