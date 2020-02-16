Joint Ventures Trading Up 2.2% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $44,282.00 and approximately $674.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

