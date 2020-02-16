JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $313,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. 6,627,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

