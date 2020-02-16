Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

