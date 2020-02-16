Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 37,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

