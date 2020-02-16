KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

