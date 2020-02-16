KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

