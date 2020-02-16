Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 4.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,442,000 after acquiring an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

