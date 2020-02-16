Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $740,813. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

