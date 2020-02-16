Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.81 ($70.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of KGX stock opened at €59.54 ($69.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.49. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

