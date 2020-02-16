KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,387 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $9,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 563.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 312,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE KKR opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

