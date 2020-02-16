Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.49% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $738,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,497 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

