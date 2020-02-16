Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $40,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

NYSE LH opened at $195.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

