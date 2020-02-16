Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

