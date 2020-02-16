Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Ladder Capital worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LADR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $18.86 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

