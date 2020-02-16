Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Lambda has a total market cap of $25.57 million and $60.92 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,031,261 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.