Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.29 ($74.76).

LXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €57.26 ($66.58) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

