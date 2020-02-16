Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Las Vegas Sands worth $994,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3,126.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.07. 3,798,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

