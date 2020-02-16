LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €115.23 ($133.99).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €115.35 ($134.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €109.82 and a 200-day moving average of €104.99. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

