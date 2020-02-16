Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

