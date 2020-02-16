Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,669. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $227.55 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $246.98. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

