Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

