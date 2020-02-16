Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 114,335 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,335 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 220,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $51.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

