Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 4,286 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.49 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

