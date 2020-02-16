Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

