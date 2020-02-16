Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $117.65 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

