Lido Advisors LLC Buys 182,410 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th.

