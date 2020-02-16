Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 2.78% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 948,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $40.80 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

