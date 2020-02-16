Lido Advisors LLC Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $187.13 and a 12-month high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

