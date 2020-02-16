Lido Advisors LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.