Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

LRCX stock opened at $339.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average of $258.79. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

