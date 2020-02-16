Lido Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.72% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 472.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $14.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

