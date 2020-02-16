Lido Advisors LLC Has $74.47 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $74,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $209.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

