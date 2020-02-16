Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $68,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

IVE opened at $131.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

