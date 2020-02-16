Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 17,332 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 31,269 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $43.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

