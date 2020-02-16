Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 46,988 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.