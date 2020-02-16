Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000.

VTV stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

