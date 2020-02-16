Lido Advisors LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

