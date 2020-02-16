Lido Advisors LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

