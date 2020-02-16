Lido Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.64 and a one year high of $225.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $204.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

