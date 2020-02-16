Lido Advisors LLC Sells 8,958 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $48,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $80.40.

